7 mind-blowing facts and alluring pictures of Yami Gautam to mark her 36th birthday

Her real name is Yamini Gautam.
Not many know that Yami once aspired to become an IAS officer.
She was studying law but left her college to pursue acting. She once played the role of a lawyer in a Shahid Kapoor-starrer film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
Before entering the film industry, she did a TV show, Chaand Ke Paar Chalo. Later, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, and Kitchen Champion Season 1.
Apart from Hindi, Yami has worked in films of other languages as well including Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil. She is a multi-talented star as she is also a trained pole dancer.
As per a report, she has a skin condition called Keratosis Pilaris.
