Beach fashion inspo from Bollywood actresses

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a pink bralette, featuring floral details in the hues of purple and yellow. The actress paired it with a hot-pink mini skirt and dished major holiday outfit goals.
Image Source : Instagram
Triptii Dimri kept it breezy and floral! The actress donned a slip dress featuring purple floral patterns. She opted for a beige hat and showed how to soak the beachy air.
Image Source : Instagram
Alia Bhatt's beachy bikini look is effortlessly chic-wet, wavy hair, round sunglasses, and a playful yet confident vibe. The colour-blocked bikini adds a pop of vibrancy against the serene blue waters, making it a perfect blend of bold and breezy.
Image Source : Instagram
Kriti Sanon's look is all about effortless elegance with a touch of boldness. The deep blue bikini perfectly complements the endless ocean backdrop, creating a seamless blend of style and serenity.
Image Source : Instagram
Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha knows how to set the temperature soaring, and she did just that. The actress opted for a black strip outfit with details of knots and showed how to keep a beach wear breezy but striking.
Image Source : Instagram
Pooja Hegde knows how to keep it classy and sassy. The ‘Deva’ actress sported a black bralette with charcoal grey shorts and paired it up with an oversized striped shirt. She kept her look simple and minimalistic and completed it with striking black shades.
Image Source : Instagram
Khushi Kapoor is a beach girl and her sartorial picks complement her beachy aura. The actress looked chic in a white bralette and denim shorts. She topped her outfit with a cardigan, giving an uber-cool effect to her ensemble.
Image Source : Instagram
Next : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Films based on Maratha legacy