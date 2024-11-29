Appreciation-worthy movie scenes featuring Vijay Raaz | Birthday Special
Image Source : IMDB
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Talking about Vijay Raaz movies and must-watch scenes, then the list should begin with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The "Kamathipura Razia Bai ka tha aur rahega" scene with Bhatt can literally be used as a case study in film schools.
Image Source : Instagram
Gully Boy: The 'Kaun Hai Tu' scene from Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy has to be the high point of the film. This is the scene where a strict father seems to be breaking down before a determined son, and tries to put the last nail in the coffin while knowing that the coffin is no more admissible.
Image Source : Instagram
Welcome: It's hard to talk about Vijay Raaz without mentioning Welcome. The actor has just a few minutes in the film but still is a clear stand-out performance. The 'Kaun Baunk Raha Hai Batamiz' still tickets audiences' cheekbones.
Image Source : Instagram
Run: Yes! Vijay's one of the most famous scenes from Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Run' is a part of this list. 'Kauwa Biryani comedy scene' will always be remembered for the right reasons.
Image Source : Instagram
Chandu Champion: Vijay motivating Kartik Aaryan's character in Chandu Champion while sitting in wheel wheelchair was really the turning point of the film. The "Bol Banega Champion" scene was rightly used in the film's promotional campaign.
Image Source : Instagram
Soorma: The scene from Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma, where Vijay Raaz finally sees Sunny Singh standing on his feet is a must-watch. This coach-student bond between the two was heartwarming to see on screen.
Image Source : Instagram
Next : Before Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani, these celebrities embraced parenthood in 2024