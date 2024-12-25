 Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's mid night Christmas party had THESE guests

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram profile to share photos from her mid night Christmas party.

She also posted a cute picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor

She posed with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt

While she wore a white dress for her mid-night party, Alia opted for a red dress for the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas party was attended by her girl gang.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's Christmas tree and its decorations, Soni and Shaheen's names can be seen here.

Lastly, the actor can be seen enjoying her bite of a Christmas pie.

