Christmas 2024: 11 iconic and top box office releases of the festive season
Image Source : IMDb
Ghajini - Starring Aamir Khan and Asin in the lead roles, the film was a major box office success and is the first-ever Bollywood movie to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.
Image Source : IMDb
3 Idiots - Another Aamir Khan's film that broke major box office records during its theatrical run is 3 Idiots. The film is also a cult classic and is still loved by the audience whenever it air on television.
Image Source : IMDb
Dhoom 3 - The third film of Aamir Khan in the list is Dhoom 3, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. As per Sacnilk, the film minted nearly Rs 285 crore nett in India.
Image Source : IMDb
PK - The next year, Aamir came up with PK, which also captivated good reviews and massive box office collections. The film also featured Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput.
Image Source : IMDb
Dangal - This Aamir's film was a huge box office success not only in India but after its release in China, the film grossed over Rs 2,000 crore globally.
Image Source : IMDb
Tiger Zinda Hai - Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the film is the sequel to the 2012 release, Ek Tha Tiger. The film outshined its predecessor and minted nearly 340 crore nett in India.
Image Source : IMDb
Dabangg 2 - Salman Khan was declared a blockbuster after it earned over Rs 150 crore nett in India and grossed Rs 265 crore globally.
Image Source : IMDb
Don 2 - Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week of theatrical release.
Image Source : IMDb
Bajirao Mastani - The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and PeeCee in key roles. The 2015 release grossed over Rs 360 crore globally.
Image Source : IMDb
Simmba - The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer comedy action film earned nearly Rs 250 crore nett in India.
Image Source : IMDb
Good Newz - The film is about an IVF mix-up and stars Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Image Source : IMDb
Next : Yearender 2024: Tumbbad to Rockstars, 10 films that re-released this year