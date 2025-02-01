 Akshay Kumar's Sky Force enters Rs 100 cr club in 8 days

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's latest offering has crossed Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office.

Maddock Films, the banner behind the film, informed the news of social media on Saturday.

The film, which was released in theatres on January 24, on Friday earned Rs 4.60 crore which took its net box office collection to Rs 104.3 crore.

''From the skies to the Rs 100 Cr club. The true story of courage and sacrifice is now the first blockbuster of 2025!'' posted Maddock Films on X.

''We're honored by the love and support of our incredible audience, who've made 'Sky Force' a soaring success," the production banner added.

Billed as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

