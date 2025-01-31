 7 lesser-known facts about Preity Zinta | Birthday Special

Not many know that Preity has completed her graduation in two fields, namely English literature and psychology. She has even completed her post-graduation in criminal psychology.

The dimpled Bollywood star is a trained Kathak dancer.

She is a recipient of Godfrey’s Mind of Steel Award for her bravery in an anti-mafia case.

She married her longtime partner in 2016, Gene Goodenough, after dating him for nearly five years.

She owns an IPL team, Punjab Kings, along with Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul.

In 2004, the actress joined a group of South Asian commentators for BBC News Online where she wrote several columns.

Preity once confessed that she has a huge girl crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

