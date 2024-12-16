Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar: Films of 2024 and their box office collection

Ajay Devgn opened his 2024 account with the superhit film Shaitaan. The remake of Gujarati film Vash also features R Madhavan and Jyothika. Made on a budget of Rs 65 crores earned Rs 211 worldwide.
On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's first film of 2024 was a big flop. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crores earned only 65 crores at the box office. It also features Tiger Shroff, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.
Ajay's second film of the year clashed with Akshay's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite being a good film, Maidaan failed at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 250 crores, legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic earned only Rs 54 crores worldwide.
Akshay Kumar's second film of 2024 was the remake of Suriya's National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru. Titled as Sarfira, the film was made with a budget of Rs 80 crores and earned only Rs 30 crores at the global box office.
Akshay Kumar's third film of 2024 was the 27th remake of the Italian film Perfect Strangers. Despite having potential, the film flopped at the box office. Khel Khel Mein's budget is Rs 100 crore and it was able to mint only Rs 58 crore worldwide.
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn ended his 2024 with a semi-hit. Singham Again was not able to earn as per the expectation with its cast, despite that the film was able to earn Rs 390 crore. Its filmmaking cost is Rs 350 crores.
While Ajay had no cameos this year, Akshay had a cameo in Bollywood blockbuster Stree 2 and Ajay's Singham Again. With this it is also clear that Ajay had a way better 2024 than Khiladi Kumar.
