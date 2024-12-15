 Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Raha friendly kitchen: Here's what the actors eat in a day

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Raha friendly kitchen: Here's what the actors eat in a day

Image Source : Instagram

Ranbir and Alia's celebrity chef Manasvi Manggal shared a video where she gave a glimpse of their kitchen as well as usual dinners and lunches.

Image Source : Instagram

Ranbir and Alia's refrigerator also has kids friendly magnets

Image Source : Instagram

Ranbir and Alia's kitchen also as a portrait of them along with their daughter Raha.

Image Source : Instagram

Let's have a look at what usual lunches and dinners do Ranbir and Alia relish

Image Source : Instagram

The first dish that was posted by Ranbir and Alia's celebrity chef was Laal Maas (Mutton curry based dish)

Image Source : Instagram

The second dish here was a biryani. Ranbir and Alia's celebrity chef was even seen garnishing this in the video

Image Source : Instagram

When it comes to desserts, seems like Ranbir and Alia also share the same interests as their fans

Image Source : Instagram

A picture of Ravioli pastas with side chicken was also included in the video

Image Source : Instagram

And lastly, there is a burrito bowl!

Image Source : Instagram

Alia Bhatt also posed with her chef in one of the pictures

Image Source : Instagram

Next : Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Deepika Padukone: Who had a better 2024 amidst multiple releases?

Click to read more..