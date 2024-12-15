Ranbir and Alia's celebrity chef Manasvi Manggal shared a video where she gave a glimpse of their kitchen as well as usual dinners and lunches.
Ranbir and Alia's refrigerator also has kids friendly magnets
Ranbir and Alia's kitchen also as a portrait of them along with their daughter Raha.
Let's have a look at what usual lunches and dinners do Ranbir and Alia relish
The first dish that was posted by Ranbir and Alia's celebrity chef was Laal Maas (Mutton curry based dish)
The second dish here was a biryani. Ranbir and Alia's celebrity chef was even seen garnishing this in the video
When it comes to desserts, seems like Ranbir and Alia also share the same interests as their fans
A picture of Ravioli pastas with side chicken was also included in the video
And lastly, there is a burrito bowl!
Alia Bhatt also posed with her chef in one of the pictures
