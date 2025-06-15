Film producer Boney Kapoor is a single father to his four children after the passing of his wife and veteran actress Sridevi.
Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar is not married yet, but he has two children, named Yash and Roohi, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in February 2017.
Chandrachur Singh, who rose to fame for his films like 'Josh', 'Kya Kehna' and 'Maachis', is a single father to his son Shraanajai Singh.
Veteran actor Rahul Dev, who is best known for his villain roles, is a single father who takes care of his son Siddharth Dev.
The Golmaal actor Tusshar Kapoor is a single father to his son Lakshya, whom he welcomed in the year 2016.
