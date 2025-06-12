 7 films that explore the theme of plane crash

7 films that explore the theme of plane crash

Sully (2016) is based on Sullenberger's 2009 emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, in which all 155 passengers and crew survived.

Flight (2012): The film stars Denzel Washington, an alcoholic airline pilot who miraculously crash-lands his plane after a mechanical failure.

Cast Away (2000) features Hanks, who plays a FedEx troubleshooter who is stranded on a desert island after his plane crashes in the South Pacific

Alive (1993) film revolves South American rugby team that is stranded in the remote heights of the Andes after a plane crash.

The Grey (2011) film begins with a plane crash in Alaska, six oil workers are led by a skilled huntsman to survival, but a pack of merciless wolves haunts their every step.

United 93 (2006) is based on real events on United Flight 93, one of the planes hijacked on September 11th, 2001, that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Fearless (1993) is directed by Peter Weir. It features Jeff Bridges, Isabella Rossellini and Rosie Perez in lead roles.

