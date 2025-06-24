A look at child artists who won National Film Awards

Bhavin Rabari won the National Film Award for his performance in the 2021 Gujarat film 'Chhello Show', also referred to as 'Last Film Show', in the Best Child Artist category.
Image Source : TMDB
Talha Arshad Reshi received the National Film Award (Silver Lotus Award) for Aijaz Khan's directorial 'Hamid' in the Best Child Artist category in 2019
Image Source : TMDB
Harsh Mayar received the National Film Award for the comedy drama film 'I am Kalam' in 2011. In this film, he played the role of Chhotu.
Image Source : TMDB
J Vignesh and Ramesh won the Silver Lotus Award, aka National Film Award, in the Best Child Artist category for their performance in the film 'Kaaka Muttai', also referred to as 'The Crow's Egg'.
Image Source : IMDb
Sreepath featured in the action-adventure film 'Malikappuram' in 2022, where he portrayed the role of Piyush Unni. His performance in the film won him the National Award in 2024.
Image Source : TMDB
Late veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor played the role of young Raju in the 1970 film 'Mera Naam Joker' for which he was honoured with the National Film Award in 1971.
Image Source : IMDb
Next : International Widow's Day: Actress who turned widow at a young age