8 must-watch family dramas on Prime Video

Aspirants is about the story of the journey of three UPSC aspirants and their friendships. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Abhilash Thapiyal in the lead roles. The series has an IMDb rating of 9.2.
Panchayat is a comedy-drama series which tells the story of an engineering graduate named Abhishek, who gets a government job at a Panchayat office in a small village. This series has an IMDb rating of 9. It stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Chandan Roy in the lead roles.
The Family Man is a comedy thriller series directed by Raj and DK. It features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha in lead roles. This show has an IMDb rating of 8.7.
Bandish Bandits is a feel-good romantic drama series which tells the story of an Indian classical singer, Radhe and pop star Tamanna. Critics have given this series 8.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.
Laakhon Mein Ek is a drama series created by Biswa Kalyan Rath and features Shweta Tripathi, Sandeep Mehta and Biswa Kalyan Rath in pivotal roles. This TV series has an IMDb rating of 8.1.
Yeh Meri Family is a comedy-family drama series created by Sameer Saxena. The series has an IMDb rating of 8.9 and revolves around the story of a family showing the ups and downs of life in the 90s era. It features Hetal Gada, Anngad and Rajesh Kumar in key roles.
Happy Family Conditions Apply is a comedy television series created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia. The series stars Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Singh and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles. It tells the story of the Dholakia family, where four generations are living under one roof.
Gram Chikitsalay is a comedy-drama series which follows a young, idealistic doctor named Dr Prabhat. The story continues when he takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre in a village. The series is set to premiere on May 9, 2025.
