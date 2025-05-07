 5 actors who played real-life army roles on screen

Vicky Kushal played the real-life role of Sam Manekshaw, former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the Prime Video film Shershaah.

Adivi Shesh played the role of Indian commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major.

Sivakarthikeyan played the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan in Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran.

Kartik Aaryan played the role of Murlikant Petkar, who not only serves in the Indian Army but also won a Gold Medal in Paralympics.

