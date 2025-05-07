5 actors who played real-life army roles on screen

Vicky Kushal played the real-life role of Sam Manekshaw, former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.
Image Source : Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the Prime Video film Shershaah.
Image Source : Instagram
Adivi Shesh played the role of Indian commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major.
Image Source : Instagram
Sivakarthikeyan played the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan in Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran.
Image Source : Instagram
Kartik Aaryan played the role of Murlikant Petkar, who not only serves in the Indian Army but also won a Gold Medal in Paralympics.
Image Source : Instagram
Next : Priyanka Chopra's five Met Gala looks