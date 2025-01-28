7 mind-blowing facts about Shruti Haasan | Birthday Special

She was born in Chennai to actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur in a Tamil Iyengar family.
Not many know that Shruti is also a trained classical dancer and released her own album in 2010 titled The Other Side.
The actress is fluent in several languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. As per a media report, she can speak in 8 different languages.
She didn't make her acting debut with the 2009 release, Luck. Instead, she first starred in Hey Ram, which was released in 2000 and was directed by her father.
Shruti even faked her name in school days as Pooja Ramchandran for privacy concerns.
Shruti Haasan is a graduate of psychology from St Andrews College in Mumbai.
Apart from acting, she has also lent her voice to the dubbed Tamil version of Frozen II in 2019. She lent her voice to the character of Elsa.
