 Ae Watan to Maa Tujhe Salaam, 7 evergreen patriotic songs

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo is probably one of the best patriotic songs. It was written in Hindi by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra. Lata Mangeshkar's voice made this song evergreen.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam is one of the best patriotic songs for Republic Day.

Kar Chale Hum Fida from 1964's Haqeeqat truly remembers the valour of our soldiers during wartime. Mohammed Rafi and Chetan Anand's magic made this song evergreen.

Next is from Mani Ratan's directorial Roja. Its song Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai, sung by Hariharan, reflects the deep connection of true citizens towards its nation.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from Ajay Devgn's The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a rollercoaster of various emotions. Beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam, the song is composed by AR Rahman.

Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar's Kesari is next on our list. The song is written by Manoj Muntashir, composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee and sung by singer B Praak.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi featured Ae Watan Mere Watan. Both its female and male versions by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan are a must-listen when it comes to patriotic songs.

