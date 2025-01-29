6 top Chinese films to watch on OTT | Chinese New Year Special

IP Man - The film centres around a martial arts master, who is forced to leave his home when his city is occupied by the Japanese. It is also available for streaming on Prime Video.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - The film revolves around a young Chinese warrior who steals a 400-year-old sword, following which an action-packed, dangerous chase ensues. It is available on SonyLIV.
Shaolin Soccer - In the film, a young Shaolin follower reunites with his discouraged brothers to form a soccer team using their martial art skills to their advantage. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.
Kung Fu Hustle - Released in 2004, the film revolves around a wannabe gangster, who pretends to be a member of an infamous gang. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A Writer's Odyssey - A man is hired to rescue a writer's kidnapped daughter in the film but the writer's new fictional novel intersects with reality. This film is also available on Prime Video.
Enter The Dragon - A martial artist (played by Bruce Lee) travels to an island to spy on an opium lord. Later, the martial artist also finds out that the drug gang was also responsible for his sister's death. The 1973 release can be streamed on Prime Video.
