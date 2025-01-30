6 Hindi films that are a must-watch on Martyr's Day

Mangal Pandey: The Rising - The film revolves around an Indian leader of the 1857 mutiny and his fight against British rule. Aamir Khan played the titular role in the film.
Image Source : IMDb
Border - One of the most loved patriotic films in Bollywood is Sunny Deol's multi-starrer Border. The plot of the film is based on a true story of a small battalion of Indian soldiers goes up against a large Pakistani strike force.
Image Source : IMDb
Shershaah - Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role, the film is based on the life of a late Indian soldier, Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara Advani played the female lead in the film.
Image Source : IMDb
The Legend of Bhagat Singh - Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film tells the story of a young revolutionary, Bhagat Singh, who raised an armed resistance against British rule in India.
Image Source : IMDb
Rang De Basanti - The film centres around six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past.
Image Source : IMDb
Sardar Udham - Vicky Kaushal played the titular role in the film and it tells the story of Punjabi Sikh revolutionary, Udham Singh, who assasinated the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Image Source : IMDb
