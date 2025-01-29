5 low-budget movies in the world

Rocky (1976)- With a budget of slightly around $1 million, Sylvester Stallone and director John G. Avildsen launched the Rocky franchise. In 2021, the movie earned $225 million globally, or more than $1 billion.
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) is a peculiar cult classic that gained popularity long after it was first shown in theatres. In its first year, the movie made $44.9 million following a modest $116,666 opening weekend. Although Napoleon Dynamite had a $400,000 budget, star actor Jon Heder only got $1,000 for his performance.
Halloween (1978)- On a $350,000 budget, Michael Myers' 1978 film Halloween made $47 million in the United States and $23 million abroad, smashing the box office. Halloween, one of the first slasher movies, established the foundation for a lucrative business model that big studios would follow over the ensuing ten years.
Friday the 13th (1980): After Halloween's success, Paramount Pictures gave the film its approval. This excursion to Camp Crystal Lake, which had a $500,000 budget, brought in $39.7 million at the box office in the United States. The overseas release would be handled by Warner Bros., making the total $59.8 million.
Mad Max (1979): With a budget of 400,000 Australian dollars, this Australian picture, which shows a post-apocalyptic world of road rage, was made. Mad Max was a global success, earning over USD 100 million and becoming the most successful movie ever.
