 5 latest pics of Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar serving BFF goals

5 latest pics of Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar serving BFF goals

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Both Bollywood divas were spotted together in Mumbai's Film City on Wednesday.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

The two greeted each other with a warm hug and side kisses, serving 'Best Friends Forever' or 'BFF' goals.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah and Bhumi also posed together for the paparazzi.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah looked stunning in dark blue-coloured denim along with red heels. She completed her look with minimal make-up.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

On the other hand, Bhumi opted for an off-shoulder dress and black heels. She was also holding a metallic purse.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

After posing for the camera, the two walked together towards the sets and was seen having a fun conversation.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Next : Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding photos are finally OUT

Click to read more..