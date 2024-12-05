5 latest pics of Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar serving BFF goals

Both Bollywood divas were spotted together in Mumbai's Film City on Wednesday.
The two greeted each other with a warm hug and side kisses, serving 'Best Friends Forever' or 'BFF' goals.
Tamannaah and Bhumi also posed together for the paparazzi.
Tamannaah looked stunning in dark blue-coloured denim along with red heels. She completed her look with minimal make-up.
On the other hand, Bhumi opted for an off-shoulder dress and black heels. She was also holding a metallic purse.
After posing for the camera, the two walked together towards the sets and was seen having a fun conversation.
