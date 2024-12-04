 Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding photos are finally OUT

Naga Chaitanya opted for a while coloured kurta dhoti set for his wedding

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a golden and beige coloured Kanjivaram lehenga saree

The newly weds posed with Chai's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot after dating for almost two years at the prestigious Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

The couple got engaged in the month of October. This picture was taken after their engagement ceremony.

Here's a still of Sobhita Dhulipala from the Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam ritual

Sobhita shared a still from Pelli Kuthuru, a South Indian wedding ritual on Instagram

