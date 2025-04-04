5 iconic songs of legendary actor Manoj Kumar

Mere Desh Ki Dharti (Upkar, 1967): An evergreen patriotic anthem that celebrates the beauty and strength of India.
Aye Vatan Aye Vatan Humko Teri Kasam (Shaheed, 1965): A powerful patriotic song showcasing Manoj Kumar's love for his country.
Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja (Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, 1974): A soulful duet with Leena Chandavarkar.
Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet (Purab Aur Paschim, 1970): A classic tribute to the values of love and brotherhood, echoing Manoj Kumar’s iconic patriotic roles.
Humne Tumko Pyar Kiya Hai (Sajan, 1969): A sweet love song showcasing Manoj Kumar's chemistry with co-star Babita.
