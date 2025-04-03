Manushi Chhillar to Sai Pallavi, 6 actresses who hold a medical degree
Sai Pallavi who rose to fame from the 2015 film Premam holds a medical degree from Tbilisi State Medical University. The actor was last seen in the romantic-action thriller Thandel. Chandoo Mondeti's directorial movie can be watched on Netflix.
Sreeleela who has worked predominantly in the Kannada film industry completed her MBBS degree in 2021. She was last seen in Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu in the lead roles.
Manushi Chhillar who won Miss World 2017 pageant holds a medical degree from the BPS Govt. Medical College for Women in Sonipat. The model-turned actress was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
Daughter of Indian filmmaker S Shankar, Aditi Shankar completed her medical degree from Sri Ramachandra University. The actor featured in films including Viruman and Maaveeran.
De Dana Dan fame actor Aditi Govitrikar is the only Indian supermodel-actor who has a medical and psychology degree. She was last seen in the Netflix series Mismatched season 3.
Shivani Rajasekhar holds an MBBS from Apollo Medical College, Hyderabad. The actor was last seen in Manikanth Gelli's directorial Vidya Vasula Aham.
