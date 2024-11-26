5 iconic negative roles played by Arjun Rampal | Birthday Special

Om Shanti Om - In the SRK and Deepika Padukone-starrer, Arjun Rampal played Mukesh Mehra, a ruthless film producer.
Raajneeti - In this political drama flick, the actor played the role of Suraj, a politically ambitious man. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Manoj Bajpayee.
Ra.One - Arjun Rampal played the titular character of Ra.One, a programmed character created by a video game company who turns real with the help of his self-learning abilities.
Daddy - He played the role of Arun Gawli, who was a gangster and a politician in the city of Mumbai.
Crakk - His most recent film also featured Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in key roles.
