 5 iconic negative roles played by Arjun Rampal | Birthday Special

5 iconic negative roles played by Arjun Rampal | Birthday Special

Image Source : IMDb

Om Shanti Om - In the SRK and Deepika Padukone-starrer, Arjun Rampal played Mukesh Mehra, a ruthless film producer.

Image Source : IMDb

Raajneeti - In this political drama flick, the actor played the role of Suraj, a politically ambitious man. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Image Source : IMDb

Ra.One - Arjun Rampal played the titular character of Ra.One, a programmed character created by a video game company who turns real with the help of his self-learning abilities.

Image Source : IMDb

Daddy - He played the role of Arun Gawli, who was a gangster and a politician in the city of Mumbai.

Image Source : IMDb

Crakk - His most recent film also featured Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in key roles.

Image Source : IMDb

Next : Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple for second time in a month

Click to read more..