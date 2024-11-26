 Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple for second time in a month

On Tuesday morning, Kartik Aaryan aka 'Rooh Baba' was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha.

The actor was papped when he came out of the temple with the sacred saffron-coloured prayer shawl.

He was seen wearing a white-coloured shirt along with sky-blue coloured jeans, paired with casual slippers.

It is not hidden from anyone that Kartik Aaryan is very spiritual and he regularly visits temples across the country.

This is his second visit to Siddhivinayak Temple. Earlier, he sought blessings when his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in theatres.

Later, Kartik also visited Varanasi and performed Ganga Aarti at one of the ghats.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several big projects in his kitty including Aashiqui 3, Prem Ki Shaadi, and Arjun Ustra, among others.

