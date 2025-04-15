Which college is number one in NIRF in India?

College plays an important role in anyone's life, shaping their future through education, personal growth, and social connections.
For career development, one should conduct thorough research before enrolling in any college.
In this web story, we will discuss the top-ranked college in India as per NIRF rankings.
According to the 'Colleges' category of the NIRF 2024 Rankings, Hindu College has been named the best college in the country among all.
The Hindu College received a score of 74.47 in the "college" category.
Miranda College is ranked second, followed by St. Stephen's College in third position.
