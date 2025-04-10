Top 5 government schools in Delhi/NCR

Government schools in the national capital are performing well despite limited facilities and tight budgets, and are starting to receive more mainstream coverage.
Image Source : Freepik
Government institutions are building a strong reputation, and we've compiled a list of the top ones for you! Discover the best by checking it out here!
Image Source : Freepik
Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) is Known for its focus on academic excellence and providing a strong foundation for students.
Image Source : Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV)
Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs): These are centrally-sponsored schools, known for their standardized curriculum and quality of education, often considered among the best government schools.
Image Source : File
Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: These are government schools in Delhi, known for their focus on holistic development and providing quality education to students.
Video Source : Sarvodaya Vidyalayas
Government Boys Senior Secondary School: These schools are known for their focus on academic excellence and discipline.
Image Source : Social media
Government Co-Ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya: These schools are known for their focus on providing quality education to both boys and girls.
Image Source : Social media
Next : Top 5 IITs in India as per NIRF rankings