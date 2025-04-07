Top 5 IITs in India as per NIRF rankings

IIT Madras secured the top position in the NIRF rankings in 2024 overall and in the engineering category, marking its sixth consecutive year at the top overall and its ninth consecutive year at the top in engineering since 2016.
Image Source : IIT Madras
In the NIRF rankings for Engineering, IIT Delhi secured the 2nd position with a score of 86.66, following IIT Madras, which ranked 1st with a score of 89.46.
Image Source : IITD
IIT Bombay secured the 3rd position, with a score of 83.09.
Image Source : IITB
IIT Kanpur secured the fifth position in the overall category and fourth in the Engineering Category in the NIRF rankings 2024.
Image Source : IITK
IIT Roorkee achieved a score of 76 and is ranked 6th in the Engineering category, 8th overall, and 9th in the research category.
Image Source : IIT Roorkee
