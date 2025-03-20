 Do you know which is the highest position in Indian Railways?

Indian Railways is one of the largest and complex networks in the world.

With a massive workforce and vast infrastructure, it requires strong leadership to ensure smooth operations.

In this web story, we will explore the highest position in Indian Railways, its job responsibilities, eligibility, selection and salary.

The Chairman, considered the highest position in Indian Railways, is equivalent to the Secretary to the Government of India and is responsible for overseeing the entire railway network.

To apply for this position, one should be a citizen of India and have 20 years of experience in the railways. The candidate should have a degree in engineering, economics, or related fields.

The selection process involves shortlisting of candidates through academics and experience.

As per reports, the Chairman of Indian Railways receive a compensation of Rs 2,25,000 per month (fixed) along with Dearness Allowance.

