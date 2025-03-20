Do you know which is the highest position in Indian Railways?

Indian Railways is one of the largest and complex networks in the world.
Image Source : Pixabay
With a massive workforce and vast infrastructure, it requires strong leadership to ensure smooth operations.
Image Source : Pixabay
In this web story, we will explore the highest position in Indian Railways, its job responsibilities, eligibility, selection and salary.
Image Source : Pixabay
The Chairman, considered the highest position in Indian Railways, is equivalent to the Secretary to the Government of India and is responsible for overseeing the entire railway network.
Image Source : Pixabay
To apply for this position, one should be a citizen of India and have 20 years of experience in the railways. The candidate should have a degree in engineering, economics, or related fields.
Image Source : Pixabay
The selection process involves shortlisting of candidates through academics and experience.
Image Source : Pixabay
As per reports, the Chairman of Indian Railways receive a compensation of Rs 2,25,000 per month (fixed) along with Dearness Allowance.
Image Source : Pixabay
Next : Top 5 IIIT colleges in India as per NIRF