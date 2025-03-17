Top 5 IIIT colleges in India as per NIRF

Indian Institute of Technology (IIIT) is considered one of the best institutions for the students who pursue their career in B.Tech.
Image Source : Pixabay
Here are the top-ranked IIITs in India, known for their strong programs in Information Technology and Engineering.
Image Source : Pixabay
IIIT, Hyderabad was established in 1998 as a centre of excellence in information technology and related areas.
Image Source : IIIT Hyderabad
Atal Bihari Vajpayee IIIT, Gwalior was established in 1997. One can consider this institute for UG and PG courses. It is known for its focus on IT and management, with good placement records.
Image Source : Atal Bihari Vajpayee IIIT
The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore was established in 1998. It is ranked 74 in the list of best engineering colleges in NIRF ranking 2024.
Image Source : IIIT Bangalore Facebook
IIIT, Allahabad was established in 1999. It was given the status of Deemed University in the year 2000. It has been ranked 87 in the list of Best Engineering Colleges in NIRF Ranking 2024. It is known for its strong academics, good placement opportunities and focus on computer science and technology.
Image Source : Pixabay/social media
IIIT Guwahati was set up in 2013. The institute offers B.Tech. degree in computer science and engineering and electronics and communication engineering. The institute is counted among the top B.Tech colleges in India.
Image Source : Pixabay/IIIT Guwahati
Next : Top 5 medical institutions in India as per the NIRF rankings