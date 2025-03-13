The demand for medical institutions in India is increasing. Every year, approximately 15 lakh students appear for the NEET UG 2025 exam, with top scorers securing admission to esteemed medical institutions.
Here, we have curated a list of the top 5 medical institutions in India that offer world-class education facilities. Securing admission to any of these institutions can significantly contribute to a successful medical career.
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is one of the top medical institutions in India. Renowned for its cutting-edge research, state-of-the-art facilities, and distinguished faculty, AIIMS sets a high standard for its cut-off scores.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, holds the second spot in the NIRF 2024 rankings. The institute is popular for its excellent faculty, facilities, and research opportunities.
Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, holds the third spot in the NIRF 2024 rankings. CMC is renowned for its holistic approach to medical education and commitment to social responsibility.
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, holds the fourth spot in the NIRF 2024 rankings, with an overall score of 70.74.
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research secured the fifth position in the NIRF 2024 medical category rankings. Notably, the institute has shown consistent improvement in its rankings over the past few years, moving from 8th position in 2021 and 2020 to 6th in 2022 and 5th in 2023.
