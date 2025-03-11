Top 5 NIT colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings

After IITs, NITs are considered the best engineering institutes in India.
National Institutes of Technology (NIT) are autonomous engineering institutes of India, which offer a wide range of courses in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.
If you are searching for the best NIT colleges in India. Here, we have curated a list of the top 5 NIT institutes in India. Have a look.
NIT, Tiruchirappalli: It is located in Tamil Nadu. The institute ranks high in the NIRF, often emerging as the top-ranked institute.
NIT Surathkal: This institute was established in 1960 and is located in Karnataka. It is famous for its beautiful campus, good industry linkages and excellent placement record. This is a consistently well-ranked institute, often appearing in the top 5.
NIT Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela is the third best NIT in India as per the NIRF Ranking 2024 list. Students who get good rank in JEE Mains exam get admission here.
NIT Warangal: The campus of NIT, Warangal is spread over several acres. It is another popular and well-regarded NIT, often appearing in top 5 or 10 NITs in NIRF ranking.
NIT Calicut: NIT Calicut is also a highly regarded institute, often appearing in the top 5 or 10 NITs in NIRF rankings.
