Top 10 Engineering colleges in India as per NIRF 2024
Engineering continues to be one of the most popular career paths in India.
As the demand for skilled engineers increases, selecting the right institution has become increasingly challenging.
The government has launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to assist aspiring students who wish to pursue their careers as engineers.
Here, we have curated a list of the top 10 engineering colleges in India as per NIRF. If you are searching for the best engineering institute, this list may help you.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has secured the top position in the NIRF rankings. The consistent high ranking of this institute over the years shows that it is among the leading engineering institutions.
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi ranked second in the engineering category and fourth in the management category in NIRF 2024.
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay ranked third in the NIRF 2024. It has consistently ranked in third position third in recent years.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur ranked fourth in the NIRF 2024.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur clinched fifth position in the engineering category in the NIRF 2024.
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee secured the sixth rank in the engineering category in 2024 NIRF.
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) was ranked 7th in the Engineering category by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2024.
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad was ranked 8th in the NIRF 2024 rankings.
The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli ranked at 9th position in Engineering category as per NIRF.
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi ranked 10th under the Engineering category by the NIRF Ranking 2024.
