These days girls are leaving their mark on the world stage with their performances in diverse fields, such as education, fashion, and others.
In the nineteenth century, there was no education for girls.
Do you know who established the first school for girls in the country when no one would have dreamt of educating their daughters?
Savitribai Phule, along with her husband Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, opened the first girls' school in Pune.
Savitribai Phule became the first female teacher in the country.
She dedicated her entire life to advocating for women's rights and improving their status in society.
