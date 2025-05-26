 What is the full form of PhD?

PhD stands for Doctor of Philosophy.

It is typically earned after completing a master's degree that focuses on original research, advanced study, and expertise in a specific field.

Despite the emphasis on philosophy in its name, PhDs can be held in any academic discipline, such as the sciences, humanities, and arts.

PhD programs involve in-depth research and contribution to the field.

It builds upon existing knowledge and explores new ideas.

PhD develops specialised knowledge and skills.

