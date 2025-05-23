 What does UGC stand for in education?

What does UGC stand for in education?

Image Source : Social media

UGC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Image Source : Social Media

The full form of UGC is University Grants Commission, established by an Act of Parliament in 1956.

Image Source : Pixabay

It was established to coordinate, maintain, and improve standards of university education.

Image Source : Pixabay

Now, UGC has become the pillar of higher education.

Image Source : Pixabay

It advises central and state governments on the measures which are necessary for the development of Higher Education.

Image Source : Pixabay

The offices of the UGC are located in three locations in Delhi: Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi, 35, Feroze Shah Road, and the South Campus of the University of Delhi.

Image Source : Pixabay

Next : What are the full forms of LLB, LLM, MD and MBBS? Know here

Click to read more..