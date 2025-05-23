UGC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
The full form of UGC is University Grants Commission, established by an Act of Parliament in 1956.
It was established to coordinate, maintain, and improve standards of university education.
Now, UGC has become the pillar of higher education.
It advises central and state governments on the measures which are necessary for the development of Higher Education.
The offices of the UGC are located in three locations in Delhi: Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi, 35, Feroze Shah Road, and the South Campus of the University of Delhi.
