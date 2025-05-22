What are the full forms of LLB, LLM, MD and MBBS? Know here

Choosing the right career path after the 12th class is an important decision.
Whether you are interested in pursuing Medicine, Law, or any other course, having a clear understanding of the available courses and their full forms can assist in making an informed choice.
Here's the list of full forms for LLB, LLM, MD, and MBBS to guide students in selecting the best academic path.
The full form of MBBS is Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, derived from the Latin terms Medicinae Baccalaureus Baccalaureus Chirurgiae. MBBS is a 5.5-year course in medicine.
LLB stands for Bachelor of Laws or Legum Baccalaureus. It is a Latin term that translates to Bachelor of Laws or Bachelor of Legislative Law.
LLM stands for Master of Laws or Legum Magister. It is a Latin term that translates to Master's degree of law.
MD stands for Doctor of Medicine. It is also derived from the Latin Medicinae Doctor. This is a medical degree, the meaning of which varies between different jurisdictions.
