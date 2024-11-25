UP Police Recruitment 2024: Category-wise cut-off marks

UPPRB has already released the up police 2024 results along with the cut-off marks.
According to the results, the General category male candidates cut-off is set at 214.04.
For EWS male category candidates, the cut off is set at 187.31.
For OBC, and SC category male category candidates' cut-off is 198.99 and 146.73 respectively.
For female aspirants, the cut-off for the General (UR) category was 203.9.
For EWS female aspirants, the cut-off is slightly lower at 180.23 marks.
The cut-off marks were 189.3 for OBC and 136.02 for ST candidates.
Only those who match this criteria are eligible to appear in the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test.
