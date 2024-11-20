Top 7 most expensive schools in india with fees- List here

Woodstock School is known for its academic program and character development. It is located in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Its annual fees range from Rs 15-17 Lakhs per year.
The Doon School: This is a boy's school located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Its annual fee is 12.5 lakhs for Indians and Rs 14 Lakhs for foreigners.
Scindia School: This school is located in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Its annual fee is around Rs 12 lakhs per year.
Good Shepherd International School: This is located in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. This residential school charges Rs 6–15 lakhs per year.
Mayo College: This school is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan. This school charges Rs 6.5 lakhs per year for Indian students and 13 lakhs per year for NRIs.
Ecole Mondiale World School: Located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This school charges around Rs 10 lakhs per year.
Stonehill International School: Located in Bangalore, Karnataka. This school charges around Rs 9 lakhs per year.
