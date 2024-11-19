 Top 7 Oldest Schools in India

St. George's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai: Founded in 1715 as the Military Male Orphan Asylum. It is affiliated with the Anglo-Indian Board of Education.

Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School - Founded in 1696. This is the oldest school in Delhi. It has Mughal inspired design.

St Johns Vestry Anglo Indian School: Establishment year- 1763 Location- Tiruchirappalli (also known as Trichy), Tamil Nadu.

St. Thomas School: Established in 1789; Location: West Bengal

Hooghly Collegiate School: Established in 1812, Location: Hugli-Chuchura, West Bengal

Hindu School: Established in 1817, Location- Kolkata

Hare School: Established in 1818; Location: Kolkata

