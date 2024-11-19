St. George's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai: Founded in 1715 as the Military Male Orphan Asylum. It is affiliated with the Anglo-Indian Board of Education.
Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School - Founded in 1696. This is the oldest school in Delhi. It has Mughal inspired design.
St Johns Vestry Anglo Indian School: Establishment year- 1763 Location- Tiruchirappalli (also known as Trichy), Tamil Nadu.
St. Thomas School: Established in 1789; Location: West Bengal
Hooghly Collegiate School: Established in 1812, Location: Hugli-Chuchura, West Bengal
Hindu School: Established in 1817, Location- Kolkata
Hare School: Established in 1818; Location: Kolkata
