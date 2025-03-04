Top 5 hardest degrees in world

Pursuing a Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification is incredibly challenging. The course demands a significant amount of hard work, as it involves various exams and different evaluation criteria. If a candidate fails any one of these exams, all their efforts could feel wasted. Additionally, the course requires the completion of an articleship and an internship after passing the exams. These factors make CA qualification one of the hardest degrees in the world.

Image Source : Freepik