Top 5 hardest degrees in world

Some of the toughest degrees in the world include:
Image Source : Freepik
Medicine courses are among the toughest in the world, requiring immense hard work. MBBS, MS, and MD programs are particularly challenging due to their extensive curriculum.
Image Source : Freepik
Engineering is considered one of the toughest fields of study. Some of the most challenging engineering disciplines include nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering, and biomedical engineering. This is due to their technical complexity and the precision required in the work.
Image Source : Freepik
Pursuing a Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification is incredibly challenging. The course demands a significant amount of hard work, as it involves various exams and different evaluation criteria. If a candidate fails any one of these exams, all their efforts could feel wasted. Additionally, the course requires the completion of an articleship and an internship after passing the exams. These factors make CA qualification one of the hardest degrees in the world.
Image Source : Freepik
Architecture courses can be challenging due to their technical nature. To earn a degree, students must excel in both exams and practical assignments. As students progress in their studies, the level of difficulty increases.
Image Source : Freepik
Law courses are among the hardest in the world. Students pursuing an LLM or LLB should have a deep knowledge of laws, the relevant sections, and how and when to apply the correct law.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Want to become a teacher? Top 5 B.Ed. entrance exam job options