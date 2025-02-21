One needs to opt for a B.Ed. Course after completing graduation to become a teacher.
Image Source : File
Admission to B.Ed. course happens through merit as well as entrance exams depending on the college/university.
Image Source : Pixabay
Entrance exams are held at the central level, state level, and university levels.
Image Source : Pixabay
Here is the list of the top 5 B.Ed. entrance exam job options that aspiring candidates can opt for.
Image Source : Pixabay
UP B.Ed JEE: This exam is conducted by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi for admission to B.Ed. programmes across Uttar Pradesh.The exam comprises two papers, each carrying 200 marks, covering General Knowledge, Language, General Aptitude, and subject-specific areas. The duration of the exam is three hours.
Image Source : Pixabay
IGNOU B.Ed. entrance exam: This exam is conducted by IGNOU for admission to B.Ed. programmes for its distance learning modes. The exam covers General English Comprehension, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and Subject competence. The duration of the exam is two hours.
Image Source : Pixabay
MAH B.Ed. CET: This exam is administered by the Maharashtra Government for admission to B.Ed. programmes within the state. The exam comprises three sections including Mental Ability, Teaching Aptitude, and General Knowledge. The duration of the exam is one hour and 30 minutes.
Image Source : Pixabay
TS EDCET: This exam is conducted by Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test. The exam covers General Knowledge, Teaching Aptitude, and General English.
Image Source : Pixabay
IPU CET: This exam is conducted by Indraprastha University for admission to B.Ed. and B.Ed. (SE) programmes at the university and its affiliated institutions. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Image Source : Pixabay
Next : Top 5 tips to cope up with exam stress and anxiety