SSC MTS qualified? Here are the government jobs you’re eligible for

The results of SSC MTS recruitment exam are awaiting. According to the reports, the SSC MTS 2024 results will be released in the last month of December, or the first week of January. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results.
SSC MTS Tier 1 exam was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.
A total of 9,583 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process, of which, 6,144 positions are of Multi-Tasking Staff and 3,449 are of Havildar post.
Let's know in which government departments those who pass this exam get the jobs.
Those who pass the SSC MTS exam get jobs in various departments of the central government.
These departments include the Central Secretariat, Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, Textile Ministry, and Jal Shakti Ministry etc.
Apart from this, MTS is also employed in PIB, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Telecommunication, and Department of Science and Technology.
The starting salary of Multi-Tasking Staff is between 18 to 20 thousand. Apart from this, they also get allowances like DA, TA, and HA.
