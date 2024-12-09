26th RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Academic Qualification

The government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
Image Source : PTI
The government has appointed Malhotra as the RBI Governor for three years, starting Wednesday.
Image Source : PTI
He will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure ends on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).
Image Source : PTI
If you are wondering about his qualifications and career, you are in the right place. You will get all of your answers here.
Image Source : PTI
Sanjay Malhotra holds an engineering degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.
Image Source : PTI
For information, let us tell you that Sanjay Malhotra is a 1990 batch Rajasthan cadre IAS officer.
Image Source : PTI
In his career of over 33 years, he has worked in multifarious sectors, including power, finance and taxation, information technology, and mines, among others.
Image Source : PTI
Presently, he is the Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance.
Image Source : PTI
Next : 7 toughest exams in world