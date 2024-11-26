7 toughest exams in world

Did you know among the top 3 toughest exams in the world, the top 2 exams are Indian?
These two Indian exams are UPSC's civil service exam, and JEE Advanced. The selection rate for these two exams is lower than one per cent.
The third toughest exam in the world is the Gaokao Exam in China which is held for students who are in their final year of high school.
US- California Bar Exam: This exam is a challenging test that assesses legal knowledge, analytical skills, and professional responsibility. Only qualified individuals are admitted to the California bar after successfully passing this exam.
USMILE - United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) is a rigorous series of exams that physicians must pass to practice medicine in the US.
CCIE (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert): This is a series of technical certifications for senior networking professionals who design, build, implement, maintain and troubleshoot complex enterprise networking infrastructures.
CFA - Chartered Financial Analyst or CFA is one of the most sought-after designations for investment professionals across the globe. CFA course is regarded as the world’s most respected and recognized designation in finance and investment management.
