Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan has been continuously making headlines after an attack at his Bandra home.
He is presently admitted at the Lilavati Hospital after an attacked him with a knife.
He was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to the hospital with a portion of knife, which was lodged in his spine.
In this story, we will get to know about his academic qualifications.
Saif started his acting career with Parampara in the year 1992 and received many awards afterwards, including a National Award and the Padma Shri Award.
He completed his early education at The Lawrence School, Sanawar and later went to Lockers Park School, Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom.
He graduated from Winchester College, United Kingdom.
He has mentioned many times that he was good at academics but not particularly interested in them.
Whenever he did apply himself, he typically secured top positions, but he rarely took full advantage of his academic talent.
In an interview with TOI, Saif revealed that his love for books began with reading Alfred Hitchcock and The Three Investigators.
