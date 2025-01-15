QS University Rankings 2025: India shines in subject-wise world rankings, full list

India has consistently been ranked among the top countries for higher education over the last three years.
This year's QS World University Rankings for 2025 have been released.
According to data shared by the Ministry of Education, India has secured a place in the rankings for over 205 subjects this year, marking an increase compared to previous years.
As per the world rankings by subject, this year, Computer Science and Information Systems and Chemistry subject have been ranked in 28 institutes.
Business and Management Studies has been ranked in 26 institutes.
Biology has achieved rankings in 22 institutes.
Physics and Astronomy have secured rankings in 21 institutes.
Mechanical Engineering has been ranked in 20 institutes.
Electrical Engineering and Economics have been ranked in 17 institutes each.
Economics and Econometrics have been ranked in 15 institutes
Engineering Mechanics and Mathematics have each been ranked in 14 institutes.
