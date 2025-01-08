 New ISRO Chief V Narayanan's academic background

New ISRO Chief V Narayanan's academic background

The centre has appointed V Narayanan as the new ISRO chairman. Narayanan is currently the Director of the ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre.

He will succeed S Somanath, who is the current chairman of the ISRO.

He is a distinguished scientist with nearly four decades of experience in rocket and spacecraft propulsion.

For those curious about V Narayanan's background, here is a brief overview of his qualifications.

Narayanan completed his early schooling in his hometown located in Tamil Nadu. In 1989, he completed his M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering with first Rank at IIT-Kharagpur and joined the Cryogenic Propulsion area in the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).

He performed exceptionally well in his graduation and achieved a silver medal for obtaining his first rank. To further demonstrate his proficiency in the area, he also did PHD in Aero Space Engineering from the same college in 2001.

During the initial phase, he worked in the Solid Propulsion area of Sounding Rockets and Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Narayanan has worked on key rocket launches such as ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

