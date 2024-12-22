National Mathematics Day 2024: 5 famous Indian mathematicians and their contributions

Srinivasa Ramanujan: A self-taught mathematician, Ramanujan made groundbreaking discoveries in number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions. His work on modular forms and his collaboration with G.H. Hardy remains a major contribution to modern mathematics.
Aryabhata: Known for his pioneering work in astronomy and mathematics, Aryabhata introduced the concept of zero as a digit and worked on the approximation of pi (π) and the calculation of the length of the solar year.
Brahmagupta: Brahmagupta’s work on algebra and the introduction of rules for dealing with zero and negative numbers laid the foundation for modern arithmetic. He also solved quadratic equations.
Bhaskara I: An early pioneer of Indian mathematics, Bhaskara I made significant contributions to trigonometry and algebra. He is known for his accurate approximation of sine values.
C. R. Rao: A prominent statistician, C. R. Rao developed the Cramér-Rao bound and made essential contributions to statistical inference and estimation theory, which continue to influence research in statistics.
