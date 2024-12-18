 Ravichandran Ashwin RETIRES: Check qualifications of one of India's most educated cricketers

Today, On December 18, India's all-rounder cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from all formats of cricket after the Gabba Test against Australia.

Ashwin, known as the magician of spin, has taken 537 wickets in his career so far. He has played 107 Test matches for India.

As people want to know more about Ashwin's education, here are the details:

Ashwin was born on September 17, 1986, in Chennai.

He completed his early education at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan in Chennai.

After completing school, he pursued a B.Tech degree in IT from SSN College of Engineering in Chennai.

Ashwin started playing cricket at the age of 9.

